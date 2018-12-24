California's Brown orders new DNA testing in old murder case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown is ordering new DNA tests that a death-row inmate says could clear him in a 35-year-old murder case that has drawn national attention.

Brown on Monday ordered new testing of four pieces of evidence and named a former judge as a special master to oversee the case.

Kevin Cooper says the new testing will show he was framed for the 1983 Chino Hills hatchet and knife killings of four people.

Prosecutors say previous tests show Cooper killed Doug and Peggy Ryen, their 10-year-old daughter Jessica and 11-year-old neighbor Christopher Hughes.

New York Times' columnist Nicholas Kristof, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris and reality television star Kim Kardashian are among those who urged Brown to authorize new tests.