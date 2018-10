In this June 6, 2018, photo, Chris Rohrer, with the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining, peers in to a cave before its sealed off near Gold Hill, Utah. In Utah alone, the state is trying to seal more than 10,000 open mines with cinderblocks and metal grates after people have died in rock falls and all-terrain-vehicle crashes and from poisonous air over the past three decades. For the state, the message is clear: Stay out and stay alive. The program has been around more than 30 years, and the division has sealed some 6,000 abandoned mines. less