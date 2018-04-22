White House: No plans by Trump to fire Mueller, Rosenstein

Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, then-President-elect Donald Trump, right, and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani pose for photographs as Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Giuliani is joining the legal team defending President Donald Trump in the special counsel’s Russia investigation. That’s according to a statement from Trump personal attorney Jay Sekulow. less FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, then-President-elect Donald Trump, right, and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani pose for photographs as Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster ... more Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP White House: No plans by Trump to fire Mueller, Rosenstein 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump has no intention of firing special counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

White House legislative director Marc Short said Sunday he has no reason to believe they would be removed despite Trump's increasing agitation over Mueller's probe into his campaign's ties to Russia. Rosenstein oversees that investigation.

Complaining of a media fixation, Short tells NBC: "It's like there's an hourglass waiting there to see, OK, when's he going to fire Rosenstein? When's he going to fire Mueller? ... As far as I know, the president has no intention of firing these individuals."

Short says he can't rule it out in the long term, though, because it's not known "how far off this investigation is going to veer."