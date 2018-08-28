US ready for talks when it's clear NKorea will denuclearize

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's spokeswoman says the United States is ready for talks with North Korea when it's clear it will follow through on its commitment to denuclearize.

On Friday, President Donald Trump directed Pompeo to delay a planned trip to Pyongyang, citing insufficient progress on getting the authoritarian regime to abandon its nuclear weapons, as agreed upon with leader Kim Jong Un in June.

Pompeo's spokeswoman Heather Nauert declined to comment on reports that a tough-worded letter from an aide to Kim had derailed what would have been Pompeo's fourth visit to North Korea this year.

Nauert says, "America stands ready to engage when it is clear that Chairman Kim stands ready to deliver on the commitments that he made at the Singapore summit with President Trump."