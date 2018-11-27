At Mississippi rally, Trump defends US response to migrants

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday defended his administration's response to the Central American migrants who tried to illegally cross the border in Tijuana over the weekend, saying that the U.S. was sending them a clear message: "Turn around and go back home."

Trump was in Mississippi to campaign for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in a tight Senate runoff against Democrat Mike Espy. He was appearing at two rallies: one in Tupelo and a second in Biloxi later Monday night.

In Tupelo, he stumped on the issue of immigration, took some verbal jabs at the media and threw in a reference to Elvis Presley, the king of rock 'n' roll who was born here. The president said that when he was young, "other than the blond hair, they said I looked like Elvis."

On immigration, Trump defended the U.S. response to the border clash on Sunday, when U.S. agents fired tear gas at migrants, some of whom had attempted to get through fencing and wire separating the countries.

Trump told the crowd in Tupelo that "we don't want those people in Mississippi" and that immigrants are "not coming through anymore illegally.

"Turn around and go back home," he urged.

Trump had likened the approaching caravans to an "invasion" in the days leading up to the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

His comments prompted the crowd to chant, "Build that wall!"

Trump predicted a big day on Tuesday for Hyde-Smith and the Republican Party. He complained that the media has focused too much on the GOP losses in the House and not enough on the party's performance in the Senate.

"We've done great, and now we're going to do a little bit better by adding an extra vote," Trump said.

If Hyde-Smith wins Tuesday's runoff, the Senate breakdown will be 53-47 in favor of Republicans.

The Mississippi runoff is the last U.S. Senate race to be decided in 2018.