Trump says he, New York Times publisher met at White House

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump is tweeting about a "very good and interesting meeting" he says he had at the White House with the publisher of The New York Times.

Trump did not say when he met with A.G. Sulzberger.

He tweets Sunday: "Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, 'Enemy of the People.' Sad!"

Trump bristles at negative media coverage of himself and the administration. He has denounced the news media as the "enemy of the people" and accuses it of spreading "fake news."

After Sulzberger took over from his father on Jan. 1, Trump tweeted that his ascension gives the paper a "last chance" to fulfill its founder's vision of impartiality.