Trump looking to best Obama's travel for midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing to embark on an aggressive campaign schedule this fall to boost Republican candidates on the ballot in 2018.

Trump is aiming to spend more than 40 days on the campaign trail between Labor Day and the Nov. 6 midterms, as he hopes to best his predecessor's travel schedule.

That's according to two White House officials, who say Trump wants to be on the road for Republicans more than President Barack Obama was for Democrats in 2010 — when his party suffered what Obama called a "shellacking." The two officials were not authorized to discuss the internal schedule publicly.

The Republican Party is defending its majorities in the House and Senate, facing headwinds from retirements and an energized Democratic opposition.