Trump claims ex-lawyer's phone-taping is 'perhaps illegal'

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing payments to a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with him, The New York Times reported Friday, July 20. The president's current personal lawyer confirmed the conversation and said it showed Trump did nothing wrong, according to the Times.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump is asserting that his former personal lawyer's taping of their private phone conversations is "totally unheard of & perhaps illegal."

Trump is responding to the revelation that attorney Michael Cohen made a secret recording of their discussion about a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with Trump. That conversation took place weeks before Trump's November 2016 election.

Trump tweets: "The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong!" His lawyer has said the payment was never made.

The recording was part of the documents and electronic records seized by authorities from the longtime Trump fixer earlier this year.

Since then, Cohen has publicly distanced himself from the president and remains under investigation by the government.