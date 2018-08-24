Trump tours Ohio children's hospital before speech to GOP

President Donald Trump colors during a visit with a group of children at the Nationwide Children's Hospital, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. President Donald Trump colors during a visit with a group of children at the Nationwide Children's Hospital, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump talk with a group of children during a visit the Nationwide Children's Hospital, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump talk with a group of children during a visit the Nationwide Children's Hospital, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Nationwide Children's Hospital, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Nationwide Children's Hospital, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP



Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Trump tours Ohio children's hospital before speech to GOP 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump has toured the neonatal intensive care unit of an Ohio children's hospital that treats babies affected by the opioid epidemic.

Trump was accompanied on Friday's tour of Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus by his wife, Melania, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Both the president and first lady have said they are focused on the epidemic of opioid addiction that is killing tens of thousands of people a year.

Trump visited the hospital before attending a fundraiser and delivering the keynote address at the Ohio Republican Party's state dinner.

After touring the medical unit, Trump sat with slightly older children as they colored pictures of American flags and hearts with red, white and blue.

He told them they were doing a "great job."

Trump last visited Ohio on Aug. 4 to rally for U.S. House candidate Troy Balderson, a GOP state senator. Balderson was certified Friday as the winner of a special election to fill the unexpired term of longtime Republican congressman Pat Tiberi, who retired in January.