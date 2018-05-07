Photo: THOMAS COEX, AFP/Getty Images
A worker installs decorations of Israeli and US flags in front of the US Consulate in Jerusalem where US officials will install the new US Embassy, on May 7, 2018. The embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is expected to occur on May 14. / AFP PHOTO / THOMAS COEXTHOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images less
A worker installs decorations of Israeli and US flags in front of the US Consulate in Jerusalem where US officials will install the new US Embassy, on May 7, 2018. The embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is expected to occur on May 14.
A new road sign indicating the way to the new US embassy in Jerusalem is seen on May 7, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / THOMAS COEXTHOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images
A new road sign indicating the way to the new US embassy in Jerusalem is seen on May 7, 2018.
A new road sign indicating the way to the new US embassy in Jerusalem is set up on May 7, 2018. The embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is expected to occur on May 14. / AFP PHOTO / THOMAS COEXTHOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images less
A new road sign indicating the way to the new US embassy in Jerusalem is set up on May 7, 2018. The embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is expected to occur on May 14.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 6, 2018. Netanyahu said Sunday that Iran is supplying advanced weapons to Syria that pose a danger to Israel and that it's better to confront Tehran sooner rather than later. (Jim Hollander/Pool Photo via AP) less
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 6, 2018. Netanyahu said Sunday that Iran is supplying advanced weapons to Syria that pose a danger to Israel and that it's better to confront Tehran sooner rather than later.
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, a sign hangs on a building under construction in Jerusalem. When the Stars and Stripes are hoisted over the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem next month it will be a physical milestone in a broader, striking shift by the Trump administration away from a half century of traditional U.S. policy toward Israel and the Palestinians. less
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, a sign hangs on a building under construction in Jerusalem. When the Stars and Stripes are hoisted over the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem next month it will be a ... more
FILE - in this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, the American flag flies at the U.S embassy building in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. When the Stars and Stripes are hoisted over the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem next month it will be a physical milestone in a broader, striking shift by the Trump administration away from a half century of traditional U.S. policy toward Israel and the Palestinians. less
FILE - in this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, the American flag flies at the U.S embassy building in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. When the Stars and Stripes are hoisted over the new U.S. Embassy in ... more
WASHINGTON (AP) — Neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence will be in attendance when the U.S. opens its embassy in Jerusalem next week.

The White House says Trump is instead sending a high-level delegation to the ceremony marking the formal recognition by the U.S. of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Trump ordered the move last year, fulfilling a key campaign promise but drawing condemnation from many U.S. allies, who say the move makes it more difficult to achieve peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Road signs directing drivers to the imminent US Embassy in Jerusalem were installed on Monday, one week before the embassy's opening which will coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel's founding. President Donald Trump promised last December to relocate the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, reversing seven decades of US policy. The embassy is expected to be at the existing US consulate in Jerusalem's Arona neighbourhood. Mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat tweeted on Monday that he helped install signs — which are written in English, Hebrew and Arabic — for the new embassy, adding: "This is not a dream — it's reality!" "Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people — and the world is beginning to recognize this fact!" said Barkat, before thanking Trump for the move. The decision last December to move the US Embassy was blasted by numerous world leaders, including the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, UK, which say the decision undermines peace efforts between Israel and Palestine. Trump's decision to relocate the embassy was condemned largely by the international community. But not all countries disagreed. Guatemala said it would relocate its embassy to Jersualem on May 16, two days after the US' unveiling. The Czech Republic and Romania also broke European Union ranks, signalling they intended to move their embassies as well.

The White House says Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan is leading the delegation, joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) and the president's daughter and son-in-law, White House aides Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Trump had left the door open to personally attending the embassy opening.