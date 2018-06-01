The Latest: Trump tells pardoned man conviction was 'fishy'













WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's pardons (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

An Obama administration critic convicted of campaign finance fraud says President Donald Trump called him at his office to tell him he was pardoned because he had been "screwed."

Dinesh D'Souza told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that Trump told him he was a "great voice for freedom" and that the case against him was "fishy" from the start.

Trump pardoned D'Souza, who had been sentenced to five years' probation in 2014 after pleading guilty to violating federal election law by making illegal contributions to a U.S. Senate campaign in the names of others.

Conservatives rallied around him, saying he was being singled out in a politically motivated prosecution.

___

12:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump has pardoned a conservative commentator he claims "was treated very unfairly by our government!" and announced he's thinking about clemency for Martha Stewart and former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, among "lots" of other people.

Trump told reporters about the potential pardons after his latest pardon — a decision to clear the name of Dinesh D'Souza, who had pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.

It was the latest example of Trump trying to right a perceived wrong with his presidential pardon power.