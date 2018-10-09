The Latest: Trump narrows hunt for UN ambassador to 5 people

President Donald Trump meets with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington. President Donald Trump meets with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP

President Donald Trump meets with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington. President Donald Trump meets with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP

President Donald Trump meets with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington. President Donald Trump meets with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP

Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington. Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP







Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close The Latest: Trump narrows hunt for UN ambassador to 5 people 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the resignation of U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he's narrowed down a short list of five people to replace U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley at the United Nations.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Iowa on Tuesday that former White House adviser Dina Powell is among those on the short list.

Asked about U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, Trump said he "absolutely" would consider him but would rather keep him where he is because he is "doing such a good job."

Trump earlier told reporters that he has heard his daughter Ivanka Trump's name discussed for the post. He says she'd be "incredible" in the role, but he knows if he selected her he'd be accused of nepotism.

Ivanka Trump later tweeted that she will not replace Haley.

___

6:25 p.m.

Ivanka Trump says she won't replace Nikki Haley as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations despite her father, President Donald Trump, saying she'd be "incredible" in the role.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, the presidential senior adviser and elder daughter said her father will "nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley."

She adds: "That replacement will not be me."

Trump and Haley announced Tuesday that she will be departing the administration at the end of the year. The timing of the announcement was surprising, coming just weeks ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump told reporters that selecting his daughter would spark concerns about nepotism. But he also said there is no one more competent in the world for the role than Ivanka.

The post requires Senate confirmation.

___

5:05 p.m.

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations says despite serious differences between Moscow and Washington on foreign policy, he has "good working and personal relations" with U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Vassily Nebenzia told reporters at U.N. headquarters Tuesday that the announcement of Haley's resignation "was a surprise — not a very pleasant one for me, personally."

Nebenzia says Russia never loses hope about improving relations with the United States.

But Nebenzia says differences with the U.S. were evident in some of the "successes" Haley enumerated on Tuesday. For example, Moscow doesn't consider the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal a success.

As for Haley's future, Nebenzia said, "She's young, she's energetic, she's ambitious. I think we will see her after she has this well-deserved respite that she was referring to."

___

4:25 p.m.

Nikki Haley's fellow ambassadors on the U.N. Security Council are reacting with surprise to her resignation and warm personal words about their friendship with her — even though their country may have serious policy differences with the Trump administration.

France's U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre first met Haley when she was governor of South Carolina. He calls her "one of the most talented, most authentic U.S. government officials that I have ever met."

Sweden's U.N. Ambassador Olof Skoog says even "where we don't always see eye to eye ... there has always been a very close relationship. I'm going to miss her a lot."

Bolivia's U.N. Ambassador Sasha Llorentty Soliz says the 15-member Security Council "is like a family — sometimes a dysfunctional family, but nevertheless we care about each other and I really like Nikki very much."

He adds, "we are very, very much against the U.S. policies in many, many fields," including the Mideast, the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal , and the Paris climate change agreement.

___

4:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump says former aide Dina Powell is under consideration to replace departing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Trump told reporters Tuesday that he has heard his daughter Ivanka Trump's name discussed for the post. He says she'd be "incredible" in the role, but he knows if he selected her he'd be accused of nepotism.

Powell served as deputy national security adviser to Trump for most of his first year in the White House, departing in mid-January. She previously worked for Goldman Sachs and served in President George W. Bush's administration.

Trump and Haley announced Tuesday that she will be departing the administration at the end of the year. The timing of the announcement was surprising, coming just weeks ahead of the midterm elections.

___

3:35 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the nation "benefited greatly" from Nikki Haley's leadership as ambassador to the U.N.

McConnell opened the Senate on Tuesday thanking Haley for her service. The GOP leader called her a "skillful advocate" for the nation's interests and a "forceful spokeswoman" for its principles.

Earlier, Haley and President Donald Trump announced at the White House that she would be stepping down at the end of the year.

The Senate voted overwhelmingly to confirm Haley as U.N. ambassador in 2017. She is a former governor of South Carolina.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker of Tennessee called her a "fierce advocate for U.S. interests."

___

1:35 p.m.

The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expressing "deep appreciation for the excellent cooperation and support" from U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley — despite major policy differences on issues including climate change and Palestinian refugees.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric tells reporters at U.N. headquarters that the U.N.-U.S. relationship, and the relationship between the secretary-general and the U.S. ambassador, is "very critical."

He says Guterres and Haley had "a very productive and strong working relationship" and "worked hard to promote constructive ties between the United Nations and the United States."

He adds, the U.N.'s differences with the Trump administration "are open and for all to see."

___

12:35 p.m.

The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations committee says Nikki Haley's resignation as United Nations ambassador is "yet another sign of the Trump administration's chaotic foreign policy."

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez says in a statement he's "deeply concerned about the leadership vacuum" that will be created by Haley's departure.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced Haley will be leaving the administration at the end of the year. Trump says Haley told him six months ago she might want to take some time off.

Haley is a former South Carolina governor who is speculated to have aspirations for higher office. She said at the White House she's not running for president in 2020.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweets he expects Haley will continue to be a "key player" in their party.

___

10:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will be "leaving" his administration "at the end of the year."

Trump and Haley confirmed Tuesday in the Oval Office that the president had accepted her resignation. Trump calls Haley a "very special" person "who gets it," adding that she told him six months ago that she might want to take some time off. Trump says that together they "solved a lot of problems."

Trump announced, "At the end of the year Nikki will be leaving."

Haley is 46 years old and says she has no immediate plans. She denies she is running for president in 2020.

Haley is the former governor of South Carolina. Haley and Trump tangled before he won the 2016 presidential race.

___

10:25 a.m.

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley plans to resign, The Associated Press has learned.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he has a "big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m."

Congressional and Trump administration officials told the AP that Haley plans to resign. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record ahead of Trump's announcement. They did not provide a reason.

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016.

Before she was named by Trump to her U.N. post, Haley was governor of South Carolina, the first woman to hold the post. She was re-elected in 2014.