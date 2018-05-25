The Latest: Trump not backing down on 'spy' allegations

Now Playing:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 campaign (all times local):

8:17 a.m.

President Donald Trump is not backing down on his unproven claim that the FBI planted a spy in his presidential campaign.

Trump is tweeting an interview aired Thursday night on the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" program. A writer for the conservative media website The Federalist told Carlson that "everyone knows there was a Spy" in Trump's 2016 campaign.

Trump has branded his latest attempt to discredit the special counsel's Russia investigation as "spygate," part of a newly invigorated strategy embraced by his Republican colleagues to raise suspicions about the probe into Russia meddling in the 2016 campaign.

He has embellished reports that a longtime U.S. government informant approached members of his campaign in a possible bid to glean intelligence on Russian efforts to sway the election.

On Friday, Trump tweeted, "The Democrats are now alluding to the concept that having an Informant placed in an opposing party's campaign is different than having a Spy, as illegal as that may be. But what about an "Informant" who is paid a fortune and who "sets up" way earlier than the Russian Hoax?"





















Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Image 1 of 6 FBI Director Christopher Wray departs the Capitol through a basement corridor after House and Senate lawmakers from both parties met for a classified briefing about the federal investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2018. less FBI Director Christopher Wray departs the Capitol through a basement corridor after House and Senate lawmakers from both parties met for a classified briefing about the federal investigation into President ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 2 of 6 Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leaves a classified briefing about the federal investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leaves a classified briefing about the federal investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP Image 3 of 6 FBI Director Christopher Wray, right, leaves a classified briefing about the federal investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2018. FBI Director Christopher Wray, right, leaves a classified briefing about the federal investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP Image 4 of 6 National Intelligence Director Dan Coats, center, is surrounded by security as he departs the Capitol after House and Senate lawmakers from both parties met for a classified briefing about the federal investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2018. less National Intelligence Director Dan Coats, center, is surrounded by security as he departs the Capitol after House and Senate lawmakers from both parties met for a classified briefing about the federal ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 5 of 6 Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, arrives as House and Senate lawmakers from both parties gather for a classified briefing in a secure room about the federal investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2018. less Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, arrives as House and Senate lawmakers from both parties gather for a classified briefing in a secure room about the federal ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 6 of 6 In this May 23, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Two House lawmakers who are allies of President Donald Trump are set to meet with top intelligence officials Thursday as Trump has raised new suspicions about the federal investigation that is looking into his campaign. less In this May 23, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Two House lawmakers who are allies of ... more Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP The Latest: Trump not backing down on 'spy' allegations 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

__

12:30 a.m.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have gotten classified briefings about the origins of the FBI investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election, a highly unusual series of meetings prompted by partisan allegations that the bureau spied on Donald Trump's campaign.

Democrats emerged from the meetings saying they saw no evidence to support Republican allegations that the FBI acted inappropriately, although they did express grave concern about the presence of a White House lawyer at Thursday's briefings. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News he had learned "nothing particularly surprising," but declined to go into detail.

Still, the extraordinary briefings drew attention to the unproved claims of FBI misconduct and political bias.