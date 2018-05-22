The Latest: White House setting up meeting on Russia probe









Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leaves the White House, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Washington. FBI Director Christopher Wray, right, leaves the White House, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Russia investigation (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly plans to "immediately set up a meeting" with congressional leaders and the FBI, Justice Department and Director of National Intelligence to review "highly classified and other information they have requested" related to the Russia investigation.

Rep. Devin Nunes, an ardent Trump supporter and head of the House intelligence committee, has been demanding information on an FBI source in the Russia investigation.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement Monday shortly after Trump finished a meeting with the deputy attorney general and FBI director.

Trump announced in a Sunday tweet that he would be demanding that the Justice Department investigate whether his presidential campaign was "infiltrated or surveilled" for political purposes.

It's unclear exactly what the members will be allowed to review.

2 p.m.

President Donald Trump is meeting with the deputy attorney general and FBI director, a day after promising to "demand" that the Justice Department investigate whether his presidential campaign was "infiltrated or surveilled" for political purposes.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders confirms that Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general overseeing the Russia probe, and FBI director Christopher Wray will meet with the president Monday afternoon.

Sanders said the meeting was scheduled last week and is focused "on response to congressional requests." Congressional Republicans have been seeking documents relating to a confidential informant who helped investigate potential Russian collusion by the Trump campaign, but the Justice Department has opposed the move citing the sensitivity of the matter.

Rosenstein directed the department's inspector general to investigate Trump's claims of surveillance Sunday.

12:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is intensifying his pressure on the Justice Department by demanding it open an investigation into whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign.

Trump made the demand Sunday amid days of public venting about the special counsel's Russia investigation, which he has deemed a "witch hunt" that he says has yielded no evidence of collusion between his campaign and Russia.

Just hours later, his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said the special counsel has indicated the investigation into the president could be concluded by September if Trump were to sit for an interview in July.

Giuliani told The Associated Press the aim was to wrap up the investigation ahead of the national midterm elections in October.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller did not respond to a request for comment.