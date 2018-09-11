The Latest: Trump: Nation recalls when 'America fought back'

Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., participate in a sunset memorial service on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, as the nation marks the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., participate in a sunset memorial service on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, as the nation marks the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Sept. 11 anniversary (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the nation is recalling "the moment when America fought back" during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Speaking in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, during a somber remembrance at the Flight 93 memorial, Trump said the fallen "joined the immortal ranks of American heroes."

The president is honoring those killed 17 years ago at the site where the fourth airliner crashed after 40 passengers and crew members realized what was happening and tried to storm the cockpit. He says the fallen "took control of their destiny and changed the course of history."

Trump listened as the names of the victims were read aloud, followed by the tolling of bells.

__

11:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are at a memorial in Pennsylvania for those killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and have walked to an overlook to see the field where Flight 93 crashed to the ground.

All 40 passengers and crew members aboard the plane were killed.

Trump addressed several hundred dignitaries and family members during a remembrance ceremony Tuesday.

It was his first visit as president to the memorial site in Shanksville.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania on Sept. 11.

___

9 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Pennsylvania to remember those killed 17 years ago in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Trump and his wife, Melania, arrived at the airport in Johnstown on Tuesday shortly after the time that hijackers flew an airplane into New York's World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, and the Pentagon.

Trump is delivering remarks at the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It's where the fourth airliner crashed after the 40 passengers and crew members realized what was happening and tried to storm the cockpit.

In all, nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.

__

1:07 a.m.

President Donald Trump is marking 17 years since the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil by visiting the Pennsylvania field that became a 9/11 memorial.

Trump and his wife, Melania, were participating in Tuesday's somber remembrance in Shanksville. It's where hijackers crashed a commercial airliner on Sept. 11, 2001, after the 40 passengers and crew members realized what was happening and tried to storm the cockpit. All were killed.

In all, nearly 3,000 people were killed on 9/11 when hijackers flew airplanes into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the Pennsylvania field.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump will focus on remembering the "horrific day" and honoring the lives that were lost and the emergency responders who risked their lives in the aftermath.