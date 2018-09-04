  • FILE - This June 11, 2012 file photo shows former Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward speaking during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Watergate in Washington. Details are starting to come out from journalist Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book on President Donald Trump’s first 18 months in office. Photo: Alex Brandon, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    Photo: Alex Brandon, AP
Photo: Alex Brandon, AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and a new book by journalist Bob Woodward (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

White House chief of staff John Kelly is denying an account in journalist Bob Woodward's new book that he called Trump an "idiot."

Kelly says, "The idea I ever called the president an idiot is not true."

In a separate statement, the White House is dismissing the book as "nothing more than fabricated stories."

Press secretary Sarah Sanders says in a statement: "This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad."

She adds that President Donald Trump's accomplishments don't get enough coverage in the press, saying "Democrats and their allies in the media understand the president's policies are working and with success like this, no one can beat him in 2020 - not even close."

12:28 p.m.

An upcoming book by journalist Bob Woodward says President Donald Trump's chief of staff privately called him an "idiot" and presidential aides plucked sensitive documents off Trump's desk and thought he was often unaware of foreign policy basics.

Those are some of the explosive anecdotes in Woodward's book on Trump's first 18 months in office. The Washington Post on Tuesday published details from "Fear: Trump in the White House."

Woodward quotes an exasperated Chief of Staff John Kelly doubting Trump's mental faculties, declaring during one meeting, "We're in Crazytown."

Trump's former lawyer in the Russia probe, John Dowd, is also said to have doubted Trump's ability to avoid perjuring himself should he sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller.