The Latest: Giuliani says Kim Jong Un 'begged' for summit

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on Rudy Giuliani's remarks at a conference in Tel Aviv, Israel (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Rudy Giuliani says President Donald Trump's decision to cancel a summit brought North Korea's leader to "his hands and knees" to beg to reschedule the meeting.

The former New York mayor, now Trump's legal adviser, said there was no choice but to cancel the summit after Kim Jong Un insulted the vice president and threatened nuclear war.

He says the tough line forced the North Korean leader to soften his stance.

Giuliani says that "Kim Jong Un got back on his hands and knees and begged for it, which is exactly the position you want to put him in."

Giuliani spoke on Wednesday at a business conference in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The summit is scheduled next Tuesday in Singapore.

___

1:25 p.m.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani says special counsel Robert Mueller's team is trying to frame President Trump.

Giuliani, who has been serving as Trump's lawyer amid the Russia scandal, says Wednesday in Israel that Mueller's team includes "13 highly partisan Democrats ... (who) are trying very very hard to frame him to get him in trouble when he hasn't done anything wrong."

Speaking to the Globes capital market conference in Tel Aviv, Giuliani says Trump has the power to pardon himself but won't because he is innocent.

It was the latest in Giuliani's often contradictory comments surrounding the probe into Russia's potential meddling in U.S elections.

Giuliani has become a lightning rod during his tenure on Trump's team, drawing the president's ire for a series of scattershot interviews.