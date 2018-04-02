The Latest: Connecticut Rep. Esty 'should have done better'

Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this March 4, 2015, file photo, Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Esty on Monday, April 2, 2018, asked the House Ethics Committee to investigate whether she did anything wrong in her handling of the firing of her former chief of staff accused of harassment, threats and violence against female staffers in her congressional office. less FILE - In this March 4, 2015, file photo, Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Esty on Monday, April 2, 2018, asked the House Ethics Committee to investigate whether she did ... more Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP The Latest: Connecticut Rep. Esty 'should have done better' 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty's handling of a sexual harassment case in her office (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Connecticut U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty says in announcing her decision not to seek re-election amid questions about her handling of a sexual harassment case in her office that she "should have done better."

There had been growing calls for the Democrat to resign because of her handling of a case involving her former chief of staff. She has again apologized to a female former member of her staff who said she was punched in the back and received death threats in 2016.

Esty says too many women have been harmed by workplace harassment. She says the situation in her office was "terrible."

She said Monday serving her constituents was one of the "greatest honors" of her life but it's in their best interest for her not to seek a fourth term.

___

4:55 p.m.

Connecticut U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty says she won't seek re-election amid calls for her to resign because of her handling of a sexual harassment case involving her former chief of staff.

The Democrat issued a statement Monday saying she has determined it's in the best interest of her constituents and her family to end her time in Congress at the end of this year "and not seek re-election." Esty is in the middle of her third term.

Esty is again apologizing to a female former member of her staff who said she was punched in the back and received death threats in 2016. The man accused of punching her was not fired for several months, pending an internal investigation.

Esty says she'll work to improve workplace protections during her final months in office.

___

11:30 a.m.

Connecticut U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty is asking the House Ethics Committee to investigate whether she committed any wrongdoing in how she handled the firing of a former chief of staff accused of harassment, threats and violence.

The 5th District congresswoman's formal request on Monday comes amid calls for her resignation from state politicians, including fellow Democrats.

In her letter to committee members, Esty says she learned through a third party in 2016 about possible misconduct involving her then-chief of staff. Esty has said she fired him three months later, after an internal investigation revealed widespread harassment allegations from staff.

Esty says questions have been raised about her handling of the dismissal and she wants the panel to decide whether she violated any law, rule or other standard of conduct.