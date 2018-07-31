Senators want investigation of immigrant abuse allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman and top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee want federal investigators to examine allegations that immigrants have suffered sexual, physical and emotional abuse at two government agencies' detention centers.

Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa and California's Dianne Feinstein have written to the inspectors general of the departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services saying the allegations are "extremely disturbing and must be addressed. This is not a partisan issue."

The letter says the allegations suggest "a long-term pattern" of mistreatment. It cites articles by The Associated Press and other news organizations reporting claims of abuse over the last few years, including recently.

The Judiciary Committee holds a hearing Tuesday on the Trump administration's separating of migrant children from parents detained entering the U.S.