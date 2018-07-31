Report: Spy agencies suspect NKorea building new missiles

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. spy agencies suspect that North Korea is building new missiles in the same research facility that manufactured the country's first ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States. That's according to a report by The Washington Post, which cited officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to describe classified intelligence.

These officials say new evidence, including satellite photos taken in recent weeks, suggests that work is underway on at least one, possibly two intercontinental ballistic missiles at a facility on the outskirts of Pyongyang.

The report casts further doubt on President Donald Trump's claims of victory last month in disarming North Korea. After the president met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump declared on Twitter "There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea."