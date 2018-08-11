Rain pouring, Trump rages on Twitter and hangs with bikers
Jill Colvin and Jeff Horwitz, Associated Press
Updated
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
President Donald Trump stands in the rain with members of Bikers for Trump and supporters after saying the Pledge of Allegiance, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. less
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
President Donald Trump gestures to cheering supporters and members of Bikers for Trump, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, before returning to the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
President Donald Trump greets cheering members of Bikers for Trump and supporters, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
President Donald Trump is cheered by members of Bikers for Trump and supporters, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
President Donald Trump waves as he is cheered by members of Bikers for Trump and supporters, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
President Donald Trump visits with members of Bikers for Trump and supporters, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, outside the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter as rain dumped on his New Jersey golf club, lambasting his Justice Department before welcoming members of a "Bikers for Trump" fan group.
Dozens and dozens of gleaming motorcycles descended on the president's central New Jersey property for what had been billed as an outdoor photo-op with Trump.
But pouring rain and flash-flood warnings scrambled the plan, sending soggy bikers inside a ballroom. Trump signed autographs and posed for selfies, and guests jeered at reporters and called for them to "tell the truth."
Hours earlier Trump issued familiar Twitter attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Russia investigation.