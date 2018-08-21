Pentagon identifies US soldier killed in Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has identified a U.S. soldier who died of injuries from a helicopter crash in Iraq.

Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Taylor J. Galvin, 34, was from Spokane, Washington. The Pentagon said he died Monday in Baghdad of injuries sustained when his helicopter crashed in the northern Iraqi city of Sinjar.

Galvin was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.