New York state launches tax probe of Trump Foundation
David Klepper, Associated Press
Updated
New York state tax officials have opened an investigation into the Trump Foundation to determine whether President Donald Trump or his charity violated state law.
In this May 15, 2018 file photo, Barbara Underwood speaks to legislative leaders in Albany, N.Y., interviewing her for the office of New York Attorney General to replace Attorney General Eric Schneiderman who resigned amid domestic abuse allegations. On Thursday, June 14 Attorney General Underwood filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of illegally using his charitable foundation to pay legal settlements related to his golf clubs and to bolster his presidential campaign. The Trump Foundation defended its record, saying it had donated over $19 million to worthy charitable causes.
In this May 15, 2018 file photo, Barbara Underwood speaks to legislative leaders in Albany, N.Y., interviewing her for the office of New York Attorney General to replace Attorney General Eric Schneiderman who
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2016 file photo, Donald Trump, left, stages a check presentation with an enlarged copy of a $100,000 contribution from the Donald J. Trump Foundation to Support Siouxland Soldiers during a campaign event in Sioux City, Iowa., during Trump's run for president. New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood filed a lawsuit Thursday June 14, 2018, accusing Trump of illegally using his charitable foundation to pay legal settlements related to his golf clubs and to bolster his presidential campaign with Foundation disbursements such as this one in Iowa. Also pictured is Jerry Falwell, Jr., right, president of Liberty University. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) less
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2016 file photo, Donald Trump, left, stages a check presentation with an enlarged copy of a $100,000 contribution from the Donald J. Trump Foundation to Support Siouxland Soldiers during ... more
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an election night rally in New York. Trump's charity has admitted that it violated IRS regulations barring it from using its money or assets to benefit Trump, his family, his companies or substantial contributors to the foundation.
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an election night rally in New York. Trump's charity has admitted that it violated IRS regulations barring it from using its
Speed painter Michael Israel, left, seen with Donald and Melania Trump in 2007 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, where Trump spent $20,000 that belonged to his charity - the Donald J. Trump Foundation - to buy a six-foot-tall portrait of himself painted by Israel.
Speed painter Michael Israel, left, seen with Donald and Melania Trump in 2007 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, where Trump spent $20,000 that belonged to his charity - the Donald J. Trump Foundation - to
Asked about the investigation, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the "law is the law" when it comes to any charity.
The matter could be referred to prosecutors, who could seek the release of Trump's tax returns.
The investigation, first reported by The New York Times, follows Democratic Attorney General Barbara Underwood's lawsuit alleging Trump used foundation money to settle business disputes and promote his presidential campaign.