More dirt on President Trump? Cohen's lawyer suggests so

Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves federal court after reaching a plea agreement in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves federal court after reaching a plea agreement in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP

Michael Cohen, former lawyer to President Donald Trump, departs following his appearance in Federal Court on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in New York. Cohen, has pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud stemming from hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal. less Michael Cohen, former lawyer to President Donald Trump, departs following his appearance in Federal Court on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in New York. Cohen, has pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance ... more Photo: Kevin Hagen, AP

Michael Cohen, former lawyer to President Donald Trump, departs following his appearance in Federal Court on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in New York. Cohen, has pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud stemming from hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal. less Michael Cohen, former lawyer to President Donald Trump, departs following his appearance in Federal Court on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in New York. Cohen, has pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance ... more Photo: Kevin Hagen, AP



Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close More dirt on President Trump? Cohen's lawyer suggests so 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — What other dirt might Michael Cohen have on Donald Trump?

Cohen's lawyer says the president's former "fixer" has information "on certain subjects that should be of interest" to the special prosecutor.

Lanny Davis says that information goes beyond allegations Cohen made while pleading guilty Tuesday that Trump directed him to make hush-money payments to fend off damage to his White House bid.

Davis on Wednesday hedged a suggestion he made on television that Cohen could tell Mueller about whether Trump was aware of and encouraged Russian hacking during the 2016 campaign before it became publicly known.

Cohen suggested to confidants that attacks from Trump and his team helped pave the way for his guilty plea and possible cooperation. That's according to a person who was not authorized to discuss their private conversations.