EPA chief confirms another departure: his senior counsel

















FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file phot, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. A senior aide wrapped up in the ethics investigations of Pruitt has abruptly resigned. Pruitt announced the departure of aide Millan Hupp in an email on June 6.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, left, attends a briefing on this year's hurricane season at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington.

President Donald Trump, right, accompanied by from left, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, Acting Secretary of Veterans Affairs Peter O'Rourke, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Vice President Mike Pence, speaks at a briefing on this year's hurricane season at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington.

From left, Small Business Administration administrator Linda McMahon, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, Acting Secretary of Veterans Affairs Peter O'Rourke, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, attend at a briefing on this year's hurricane season at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt announced the resignation of his senior legal counsel on Thursday, the second departure of a top aide in as many days and one of a half-dozen since April amid unending barrages of ethics complaints and federal inquiries.

The counsel, Sarah Greenwalt, is due to appear for questioning this month by a panel of House Oversight committee staffers investigating allegations of ethics violations against Pruitt.

On Wednesday, the EPA announced the resignation of Pruitt scheduler Millan Hupp. Hupp's departure came after lawmakers released her testimony to the congressional panel. Hupp said that Pruitt had directed her to house hunt and carry out other personal errands for him, including asking the Trump International Hotel about buying a used mattress cheap.

In a statement announcing Greenwalt's resignation, Pruitt called her a "tremendous leader" within the agency. Greenwalt did not return an email from The Associated Press to her work account seeking comment. A separate statement released by the EPA had Greenwalt praising Pruitt's "visionary leadership and tenacity."

In addition to the House committee, the EPA's inspector general, the Government Accountability Office and the White House are investigating allegations concerning Pruitt's spending on first-class travel and security, his dealings with subordinates and with lobbyists, and other matters.

Greenwalt, who also served as counsel to Pruitt in his previous position as Oklahoma's attorney general, was in the news most recently when Pruitt rescinded a hefty raise for her after public criticism of his use of a little-known clause in the Safe Drinking Water Act to come up with the money.

Pruitt in appearances before congressional hearings this spring has denied responsibility for any ethical lapses, saying subordinates made those decisions.

Greenwalt is returning to Oklahoma to work as counsel with the state's workers' compensation commission.

Ryan Jackson, Pruitt's chief of staff, now is the only one of five staffers known to have been requested to appear before the House Oversight panel to remain on Pruitt's staff.

New coverage this week disclosing Pruitt's directive to Hupp to seek a used mattress for him, and another directive to a different staffer to reach out to the Chick-fil-A sandwich chain about a franchise for his family, led several GOP lawmakers to join Democratic colleagues in publicly criticizing Pruitt.

However, President Donald Trump, who has encouraged Pruitt's rollback of environmental regulations at the EPA, continued to publicly stand by Pruitt. He's "doing really, really well," Trump said Wednesday, at a gathering with Pruitt and other agency and Cabinet leaders.