President Donald Trump - shown with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the White House - may have another European connection.
And now Leis has found unexpected fame on social media after many found that she bears a striking resemblance to Trump. Thousands of responses flooded in last week after the journalist posted a picture of Leis on Instagram dressed in farm clothing with a hoe over her shoulder. less
Photo: Associated Press
The hair, eyebrows and certain facial features do bear a resemblance for many Instagram followers.

 Zoe Saldana and Jada Pinkett Smith

They look alike and even have the same facial expressions.

Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley

These ladies were almost indistinguishable in their "Star Wars" roles. The only difference is that one — Portman — was a queen.

Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry

You would think they were separated at birth, but Deschanel and Perry aren't twins. Deschanel actually told MTV back in 2009 that she was tired of getting confused for her doppelgänger.

Amy Adams and Isla Fisher

The red-haired beauties are good friends. Hypothetically, they could be twins too. "I get Isla Fisher all the time, still," Adams told Vanity Fair in 2013.

Penelope Cruz and Paz Vega 

These two actresses have more in common than their birthplace (Spain). At left is Penelope Cruz. At right, Paz Vega.
Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice

Both actresses could seriously pass as sisters.

Mike Meyers and Steve Martin

This pair never looked alike in the past, but these days they are hard to tell apart.

Selena Gomez and Lucy Hale 

Both stars have found stardom in popular teen shows and are singers too. There are too many things that are commonly shared between the two.

Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly

Meester and Kelly promoted their film The Roommate, and it was like a game of spot the difference. It's okay if you lost.  

Barbara Mori and Megan Fox

The cat-eyed stars have been mesmerized by many, Mori had her admirers while playing "Rubi" in a Mexican novela, while Fox is known for her hot role in Transformers.

Matthew Bomer and Henry Cavill

With one — Bomer — being a criminal turned detective and the other Superman, these "twins" are each fighting crime in their own way.

Harry Connick Jr. and the Property Brothers

Jonathan and Drew Scott are identical twins, but Connick may as well have been separated from them at birth.

Javier Bardem and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

There are at least seven similarities in this picture alone, including the beard.

Will Ferrell and Chad Smith

One of these two people is a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The other is an Saturday Night Live alum. At left, Will Ferrell. At right, Chad Smith.

Mara Teigen and Angelina Jolie

After appearing in Kylie Jenner's "Glosses" music video promoting her lip gloss line, Teigen is being named the Angelina 2.0.

Kim Kardashian and Lilit Avagyen 

The weird part about this, is that they've both been engaged to football player Reggie Bush. Only thing is, one of them - Avagyen - actually married him.

Jaci Velasquez and Ariana Grande

Velasquez's pose is spot on with Grande's usual selfie pose. It's surreal.

Ethan Hawke and Mark McGrath

Actor Ethan Hawke, left, has remarked in interviews about being mistaken for Mark McGrath so often that he signs autographs to fans as the Sugar Ray singer.
Tina Fey and Sarah Palin 

It's well-known that 30 Rock's Tina Fey, left, looks like politician Sarah Palin.

Michelle Trachtenberg and Taylor Momsen

Take Michelle Trachtenberg, left, and dye her hair blonde. Who do you have? Taylor Momsen, right.

Eugenio Siller

and Ryan Gosling


The Mexican actor was once compared with Matthew McConaughey, but depending on his haistyle, he might look more like another Hollywood heartthrob, like Ryan Gosling. 
Jorge Ramos and Anderson Cooper

Ramos is known as the "Silver Fox" of Univision, but in terms of TV viewership, he might have a larger audience than his TV "twin."

Brittany Williams and Beyonce

Williams is getting hate online for looking like Beyonce's twin, but she remains unphased by the comments.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Tyler Mitchell

The 16-year-old boy from Norwich, Norfolk, gets stopped constantly to get photos taken with him. Who can blame them?

MADRID (AP) — A woman in Spain has found unexpected fame on social media after many found she bore a striking resemblance to U.S. President Donald Trump.

A journalist reporting on farming in northwestern Spain posted on Instagram a picture of Dolores Leis dressed in farm clothing with a hoe over her shoulder, prompting thousands of responses.

The 64-year-old has since been asked to comment on pressing U.S. policy and international issues — though she has shown more concern for a moth plague threatening her potato crops.

"I say that it must be because of the color of the hair," Leis told the La Voz de Galicia newspaper Tuesday

She is different to Trump on one issue though — she doesn't use a mobile phone and has little interest in online chatter.

Leis, who appears standing in the middle of her farming plot, her frowning face looking away from the camera and blond hair held by a diadem, has many fans now.

"Can we replace Trump with this hard working lady?" one responder on Instagram asked.

Others, who called Leis "Trump's Galician sister," made an online call to research the president's family roots in the Costa da Morte, or Death Coast, the rocky shore in northwestern Spain with a long history of shipwrecks.

A Galician native who has lived in the same town since she married her husband four decades ago, Leis works at home and at her farm, where the reporter found her last week planting potatoes.

Leis told the newspaper she has not felt overwhelmed by sudden fame because, without a smartphone, the online buzz is easy to ignore.

"I look at everything that my daughters show me, but it never stung my curiosity to have one (phone)," she said.

___

A previous version of this story has been corrected to show that the woman's age is 64, not 70.