Hose Ethics Committee discloses review of Iowa congressman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The House Ethics Committee is investigating whether U.S. Rep. Rod Blum violated any rules related to his role in an outside business.

A statement Tuesday from the committee chair and ranking member says the committee will continue a previously unannounced investigation into the actions of the Iowa Republican.

The statement says the committee plans to announce its results in December, after a midterm election in which Blum faces a difficult campaign.

The investigation stems from a February story by The Associated Press into Tin Moon, an internet marketing business that Blum and a business partner began in 2016 during his first term.

Blum failed to disclose that he was a director of the business as required by House rules. Also, an online ad featured Blum's chief of staff falsely posing as a satisfied customer.