U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf under tight security at Turnberry golf club, in Turnberry, Scotland, Saturday, July 14, 2018. A dozen demonstrators have staged a protest picnic on the beach in front of ... more

U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf under tight security at Turnberry golf club, in Turnberry, Scotland, Saturday, July 14, 2018. A dozen demonstrators have staged a protest picnic on the beach in front of the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland where President Donald Trump is spending the weekend with the first lady. less

Image 2 of 13

The cavalcade carrying U.S. President Donald Trump makes it's way through the village of Maybole after leaving Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, Sunday, July 15, 2018.

The cavalcade carrying U.S. President Donald Trump makes it's way through the village of Maybole after leaving Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Photo: Peter Morrison, AP