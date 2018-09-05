AP Source: Mueller OK with some written responses from Trump
Eric Tucker, Associated Press
Updated
FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. Mueller is willing to accept written responses from President Donald Trump regarding any potential coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. less
FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in ... more
Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP
An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on Capitol Hill. President Donald Trump has dismissed the story as "fake news" and raised allegations of politically inspired spying by the Obama administration, but the investigations show no sign of abating anytime soon. Here's a look at some key details less
An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on ... more
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
April 3, 2018
A federal judge sentenced Alex van der Zwaan (center) to 30 days in prison for lying to investigators about conversations he had with Rick Gates. It is the first prison sentence handed down in the Mueller investigation. less
April 3, 2018
A federal judge sentenced Alex van der Zwaan (center) to 30 days in prison for lying to investigators about conversations he had with Rick Gates. It is the first prison sentence handed down in the ... more
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press
February 23, 2018
Rick Gates, a longtime protégé and junior partner of Donald Trump's presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort, plead guilty to federal charges for conspiracy and lying to investigators.
February 23, 2018
Rick Gates, a longtime protégé and junior partner of Donald Trump's presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort, plead guilty to federal charges for conspiracy and lying to investigators.
Photo: ERIN SCHAFF, STR
February 23, 2018
Paul Manafort and Richard Gates were criminally indicted on 12 counts, including money laundering, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, conspiracy against the U.S., and failure to report foreign bank accounts to the U.S. government.
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller has charged thirteen Russians and three Russian entities with an elaborate plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Among the 13 individuals charged was Yevgeny Prigozhin, Concord Catering General Director, seen here after the sixth meeting of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council. The others include: Mikhail Ivanovich Bystrov, Mikhail Leonidovich Burchik, Aleksandra Yuryevna Krylova, Anna Vladislavovna Bogacheva, Sergey Pavlovich Polozov, Maria Anatolyevna Bovda, Robert Sergeyevich Bovda, Dzheykhun Nasimi Ogly, Vadim Vladimirovich Podkopaev, Gleb Igorevitch Vasilchenko, Irina Viktorovna Kaverzina, and Vladimir Venkov.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel's Russia investigation, the Justice Department said, as prosecutors moved closer to a possible interview with President Donald Trump about whether he took steps to obstruct an FBI probe into contacts between Russia and his 2016 campaign. The interview with Sessions in January made him the highest-ranking Trump administration official, and first Cabinet member, known to have submitted to questioning. It came as special counsel Robert Mueller investigates whether Trump's actions in office, including the firing of FBI Director James Comey, constitute improper efforts to stymie the FBI investigation.
The same day former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was called to testify behind closed doors for the House investigation, the New York Times reported that he was subpoenaed by Mueller to testify before a grand jury.
On Jan. 8, The Washington Post reported that Mueller spoke with Trump's attorney's indicating that he would likely seek to interview the president as part of his investigation. Later, in a news conference with the prime minister of Norway, President Tump told a reporter that an interview out not be necessary because "there is no collusion."
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI, becoming the first Trump White House official to face criminal charges and admit guilt so far in the wide-ranging election investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Flynn also agreed to cooperate with Mueller's probe, which focuses on Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible coordination between Russia and Donald Trump's campaign aimed at sending the Republican businessman to the White House.
Papadopoulos pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI, as part of apparent agreement to cooperate with Mueller's investigation. Mueller files 12 count criminal indictments against Manafort and Gates.
August 2017: Mueller impanels criminal grand jury in Washington, D.C.
August 2017: Mueller impanels criminal grand jury in Washington, D.C.
Photo: SAUL LOEB
July 2017: FBI agents conducted a raid at former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's home in Alexandria, Virginia. Papadopoulos arrested by FBI at Dulles International Airport.
July 2017: FBI agents conducted a raid at former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's home in Alexandria, Virginia. Papadopoulos arrested by FBI at Dulles International Airport.
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
June 2017: Manafort files paperwork with the Justice Department retroactively disclosing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act that his firm received more than $17 million working for the government of Ukraine between 2012 and 2014. The Washington Post reports that Mueller is investigating Trump for obstruction of justice.
June 2017: Manafort files paperwork with the Justice Department retroactively disclosing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act that his firm received more than $17 million working for the government of
May 2017: Trump fires Comey. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is appointed as special counsel to take over the probe.
May 2017: Trump fires Comey. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is appointed as special counsel to take over the probe.
Photo: Jon Elswick, STF / Associated Press
January 2017: FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, briefs Trump on contents of unverified dossier that contains salacious allegations about him and his campaign. Trump inaugurated as 45th President of the United States. Papadopoulos interviewed by the FBI about his contacts with Russians.
January 2017: FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, briefs Trump on contents of unverified dossier that contains
November 2016: Donald Trump wins presidential election.
November 2016: Donald Trump wins presidential election.
Photo: Mark Wilson
August 2016:
The New York Times reports that Manafort's name appears on a secret list of payments made by the Yanukovych regime. Manafort resigns from Trump campaign the day after The Associated Press reports he failed to register as a foreign agent after arranging a covert lobbying campaign in the United States on behalf of the Ukrainian Party of Regions.
July 2016: Trump becomes the Republican nominee for president at the party's convention in Cleveland, Ohio. FBI opens investigation into Russian government's attempt to influence the election, including whether members of Trump's campaign are involved.
July 2016: Trump becomes the Republican nominee for president at the party's convention in Cleveland, Ohio. FBI opens investigation into Russian government's attempt to influence the election, including
June 2016: Manafort attends meeting at Trump Tower in New York with Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya (above), who promised to provide the Trump campaign damaging information about Clinton. Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner are also in the meeting. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says his website will publish a batch of Clinton emails.
June 2016: Manafort attends meeting at Trump Tower in New York with Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya (above), who promised to provide the Trump campaign damaging information about Clinton. Donald
May 2016: Manafort promoted to campaign chairman and chief strategist, taking command of the Trump campaign.
May 2016: Manafort promoted to campaign chairman and chief strategist, taking command of the Trump campaign.
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg
April 2016: Papadopoulos meets with Russian national who he says offered "dirt" on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, including thousands of emails. Papadopoulos emails other members of Trump campaign about Russian offer of dirt on Clinton and offer for Trump to meet with Putin. Democratic National Committee becomes aware of the scope of the months-long intrusion into its email systems by hackers U.S. intelligence agencies later linked to the Russian government.
April 2016: Papadopoulos meets with Russian national who he says offered "dirt" on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, including thousands of emails. Papadopoulos emails other members of Trump
March 2016: Manafort joins Trump campaign as a volunteer consultant. George Papadopoulos is named one of five foreign policy advisers to the Trump campaign, and meets with people associated with the Russia government amid discussions to set up a meeting between Trump and Putin.
March 2016: Manafort joins Trump campaign as a volunteer consultant. George Papadopoulos is named one of five foreign policy advisers to the Trump campaign, and meets with people associated with the Russia
September 2015: The FBI contacts the Democratic National Committee's IT help desk, cautioning that at least one of its computers has been compromised by Russian hackers. A technician scans the system but fails to find evidence of the intrusion.
September 2015: The FBI contacts the Democratic National Committee's IT help desk, cautioning that at least one of its computers has been compromised by Russian hackers. A technician scans the system but
June 2015: New York real estate billionaire Donald J. Trump announces his candidacy for U.S. president as a Republican.
June 2015: New York real estate billionaire Donald J. Trump announces his candidacy for U.S. president as a Republican.
Photo: Richard Drew
February 2014: Following months of violent clashes between protesters and police across Ukraine, Yanukovych flees Ukraine and enters exile in Russia. U.S. government later opens investigation into Manafort's foreign lobbying and political work.
February 2014: Following months of violent clashes between protesters and police across Ukraine, Yanukovych flees Ukraine and enters exile in Russia. U.S. government later opens investigation into Manafort's
February 2010: With the help of his Russian patrons and his American political consultants, Yanukovych is elected president of Ukraine.
February 2010: With the help of his Russian patrons and his American political consultants, Yanukovych is elected president of Ukraine.
Photo: AP
2006: Paul Manafort and Rick Gates (left) begin work as consultants for the Party of Regions, a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine led by Victor Yanukovych, the country's former prime minister. Manafort is a veteran Republican political operative who worked on the U.S. presidential campaigns of Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bob Dole.
2006: Paul Manafort and Rick Gates (left) begin work as consultants for the Party of Regions, a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine led by Victor Yanukovych, the country's former prime minister. Manafort is
FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. Mueller is willing to accept written responses from President Donald Trump regarding any potential coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. less
FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in ... more
Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller is willing to accept written responses from President Donald Trump regarding any potential coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, a person familiar with the ongoing negotiations said Tuesday.
The offer was made in a letter Mueller's office sent Friday to Trump's legal team, which has not yet responded to it, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to publicly discuss the negotiations.
It was not immediately clear what those conditions mean for other avenues Mueller is exploring, including whether the president sought to obstruct the Russia investigation through actions such as the firing last year of former FBI Director James Comey. Mueller's office had previously indicated that it had many questions for the president on the obstruction question. The person familiar with the letter said Mueller's office indicated it would later assess what additional information it needs from the president.
The New York Times first reported Mueller's offer.
The move by Mueller comes after he has issued two lengthy indictments detailing Russian efforts to interfere in the presidential campaign. Mueller has also probed a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer he believed to have derogatory information on Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. took the meeting, emails show, after it was described as part of a Russian government effort to help his father's campaign. Trump has said he knew nothing about the meeting before it happened.
Now Playing:
A new poll says that nearly two thirds of registered voters want President Trump to voluntarily speak with special counsel Robert Mueller. Josh King has that story.
Media: Buzz 60
Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel's office, declined to comment Tuesday.
The two sides have negotiated for months over whether and under what conditions Trump would sit for an interview. Though the president has publicly said he was eager to face questions from Mueller, his lawyers have been far more reluctant to make him available for an interview and have questioned whether Mueller has the right to ask him about actions that he is authorized under the Constitution to take as president.
Mueller's office has been trying to determine the president's state of mind during several episodes as president, including the firing of Comey and his antagonism toward Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.
___
Associated Press writer Chad Day contributed to this report.