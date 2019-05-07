US pregnancy deaths up, and report says most are preventable

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in about 17 out of every 100,000 U.S. births each year, the mother dies from pregnancy-related causes - around 700 deaths a year. But the rate has been slowly climbing for decades. The rate was around 12 per 100,000 a quarter century ago. less FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on ... more Photo: Teresa Crawford, AP Photo: Teresa Crawford, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US pregnancy deaths up, and report says most are preventable 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A new government report finds that more U.S. women are dying from pregnancy-related causes, and that more than half of those deaths are preventable.

Deaths during pregnancy, at birth and in the following year are still relatively rare in the United States, but have been rising for decades, especially among black women. About 700 such deaths occur each year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the report Tuesday.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists also released new guidelines saying women should have a comprehensive heart-risk evaluation 12 weeks after delivery. Bleeding and infections used to cause most pregnancy-related deaths, but heart-related problems do now.