UN: Ebola increasing in Congo due to 'security challenges'

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Aug 8, 2018, a healthcare worker from the World Health Organization prepares to give an Ebola vaccination in Mangina, Democratic Republic of Congo. Armed assailants attacked an Ebola treatment center in Butembo, in the heart of eastern Congo’s deadly outbreak on Saturday March 9, 2019, with the mayor reporting one police officer killed. less FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Aug 8, 2018, a healthcare worker from the World Health Organization prepares to give an Ebola vaccination in Mangina, Democratic Republic of Congo. Armed assailants ... more Photo: Al-hadji Kudra Maliro, AP Photo: Al-hadji Kudra Maliro, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close UN: Ebola increasing in Congo due to 'security challenges' 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says Ebola has spiked in Congo in recent days because of "increased security challenges," a week after its director-general predicted the outbreak might be contained within six months.

The U.N. health agency said late Thursday the recent attacks on Ebola clinics slowed response efforts for days. Congolese officials reported dozens of new suspected and confirmed cases in recent days. Last week, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared that Ebola was "contracting."

Doctors Without Borders has said that conditions at the outbreak's epicenter are "toxic" and that international responders have failed to convince local communities to accept their help.

WHO acknowledged that many people with Ebola are refusing to seek care at health centers and are dying at home, increasing the chances of the virus' spread.