NYC orders mandatory vaccines for some amid measles outbreak

FILE - In this March 27, 2019 file photo, signs advertising free measles vaccines and information about measles are displayed at the Rockland County Health Department, in Pomona, N.Y. U.S. measles cases are continuing to jump, with most of the reported illnesses continuing to be in children. Health officials on Monday, April 8 said 465 measles cases were reported through last week, the second-highest total in 25 years.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has declared a public health emergency over a measles outbreak and ordered mandatory vaccinations for some people who may have been exposed to the virus.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the order Tuesday. It covers people who live in four ZIP codes in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, where more than 250 people have gotten measles since September.

The declaration requires all unvaccinated people in those areas who may have been exposed to the virus to get the vaccine, including children over 6 months old.

People who resist could be fined $1,000.

The outbreak has been centered in Williamsburg's large community of Orthodox Jews.

Earlier this week, the city ordered religious schools and day care programs serving that community to exclude unvaccinated students or risk being closed down.