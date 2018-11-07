Hospital foundation head fired after embezzlement probe

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The longtime CEO of a Louisiana hospital foundation has been fired following an investigation that found "a pattern of forgery and embezzlement of funds."

The Advocate reports that Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that John Paul Funes had been fired from its nonprofit fundraising arm after a third-party investigation.

Funes has led multiple multimillion-dollar fundraising campaigns for the hospital's additions and upgrades. He had been head of the foundation for more than a decade and previously served as administrator of Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.

The hospital says law enforcement has been contacted, but declined to release additional details. Funes' attorney, Walt Green, declined to comment to the newspaper.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com