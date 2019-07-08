First US children's series with Alaska Native lead kicks off

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Natives are sharing their world with a general audience in the nation's first-ever children's series featuring indigenous leads.

"Molly of Denali" premieres July 15 on PBS Kids. The animated show highlights the adventures of a 10-year-old Athabascan girl, Molly Mabray. Her family owns the Denali Trading Post in the fictitious community of Qyah (KAY'-ah), which has a diverse population.

Native Americans voice the indigenous characters.

The series is co-produced by Boston-based WGBH and animation partner Atomic Cartoons in collaboration with Alaska Native advisers and script writers.

The 30-minute show will run mornings seven days a week. WGBH executive producer Dorothea Gillim says PBS ordered 38 half-hour episodes besides the hour-long premiere

Each episode also includes a short video featuring real Alaska Native children living life in the vast state.