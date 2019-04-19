Deregulation effort could slice rules for frozen cherry pies

FILE - This Monday, Feb. 2, 2009 file photo shows a frozen cherry pie in a store's freezer in Palo Alto, Calif. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration is preparing to propose getting rid of a federal standard for frozen cherry pie, which say the products must be at least 25% cherries by weight. less FILE - This Monday, Feb. 2, 2009 file photo shows a frozen cherry pie in a store's freezer in Palo Alto, Calif. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration is preparing to propose getting rid of a federal ... more Photo: Paul Sakuma, AP Photo: Paul Sakuma, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Deregulation effort could slice rules for frozen cherry pies 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump may soon be able to claim a sweet victory for his deregulation push: Officials are preparing to get rid of decades-old rules for frozen cherry pies.

Emails show the Food and Drug Administration planned to start the process for revoking the standard for frozen cherry pies this week. Plans to get rid of the obscure rules had been tucked into the Trump administration's deregulation agenda.

Standards for an array of foods including cottage cheese and canned peas were put in place partly to ensure a level of quality for such products. The rules are seen as arcane by many and are a sore spot for companies that say they prevent innovation or prompt lawsuits.

The cherry pie standard is an easy target because other fruit pies are not subject to rules.