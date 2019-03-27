Climate change politics burn hot after Green New Deal vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Suddenly the climate is hot on Capitol Hill.

A day after the Senate blocked consideration of the Green New Deal, lawmakers from both parties were still talking about climate change. House Democrats pushed a plan to keep the U.S. in a global climate agreement, while Senate Democrats formed a special climate committee to match one in the House.

Republicans, meanwhile, continued to mock the Green New Deal as a step toward socialism and pushed for a House vote. The GOP launched a House Energy Action Team to counteract what they called the "radical" and potentially devastating Green New Deal.

The sheer volume of discussion made clear the plan has struck a nerve as both parties seek to use it to their advantage in the 2020 elections.