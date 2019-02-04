Caregiver-produced medical marijuana recalled in Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — Health and industry experts in Michigan are raising concerns about caregiver-produced medical marijuana following the discovery of more than 50 pounds (23 kilograms) of contaminated product.

The Detroit News reports that patient caregivers grew a majority of the marijuana that was recalled in January from provisioning centers in Detroit, Lansing, Jackson, Kalamazoo and Ypsilanti. The products contained chemical residue, E. coli, arsenic, cadmium and salmonella.

The Medical Marijuana Licensing Board is allowing licensed facilities to purchase caregiver-produced product through March 31 to close a supply gap. Registered caregivers have been supplying a limited number of patients for about a decade.

David Harns is a spokesman for the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. He says caregiver-produced products do not need to meet state testing standards, but that patients can have them examined at a safety compliance facility.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/