California lawmakers pass bill to erase old pot convictions
Paul Elias, Associated Press
Updated
FILE-- A bill requiring California prosecutors to erase or reduce thousands of marijuana criminal convictions was approved by the state Legislature on Wednesday and now awaits Gov. Jerry Brown's signature.
Photo: Gabrielle Lurie / The Chronicle 2017
FILE-- Gov. Jerry Brown at the State Capitol building in Sacramento, Calif., on January 10, 2017. A bill requiring California prosecutors to erase or reduce thousands of marijuana criminal convictions was approved by the state Legislature on Wednesday and now awaits Brown's signature. less
Photo: Gary Coronado / TNS
Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Oakland, discusses his proposed measure to make it easier for people with marijuana convictions to erase or reduce their records, during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Sacramento. A bill requiring California prosecutors to erase or reduce thousands of marijuana criminal convictions was approved by the state Legislature on Wednesday and now awaits Gov. Jerry Brown's signature. less
Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, Associated Press
Photo: Paul Chinn, The Chronicle
Adults 21 and over can legally posses recreational cannabis products
First the basics, if you are over 21 years old, you will be able to legally posses the following amounts of recreational marijuana on January 1, 2018: up to one ounce, six indoor plants or seven grams of extract.
Some early batches of recreational pot may be tainted
Several independent lab tests indicate that California pot that's grown for recreational and medical use is often tainted with pesticides, mold, fungus and bacteria at levels unsafe for human consumption. California has developed rules regulating the amount of contaminants allowed in pot, but much of the pot that will be for sale when recreational cannabis becomes legal will have been grown in conditions that were not regulated by the state.
California's major cities are slow to permit recreational marijuana
Although the use of recreational marijuana is set to become legal on January 1, 2018, many of California's major cities have been slow to license businesses to sell recreational pot. Even San Francisco, considered by many to be the birthplace of the movement to legalize pot in California, has no businesses that are licensed to begin selling cannabis at the top of the year.
Photo: Gabrielle Lurie / Gabrielle Lurie / The Chronicle 2016
Only some medical marijuana dispensaries will sell recreational pot
Medical marijuana facilities that were open prior to January 1 will be able to sell recreational pot only if they have a license to do so. Medical marijuana facilities will also receive priority when applying for licenses.
Employers can still ban employees from using marijuana
Just because the state is legalizing recreational use of marijuana, don't be so quick to toke before reviewing your employer's drug-use policies. Part of Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of pot, amends the state's health and safety code to allow employers to ban their employees from using marijuana.
People with medical marijuana cards will get a tax break
Those buying recreational pot will have to pay some dank taxes – a 15-percent state excise tax in addition to whatever county taxes are tacked on to pot purchases. But those that have medical marijuana cards will be exempt from paying sales tax.
43 Bay Area cities or counties don't allow growing recreation cannabis plants in backyards
Although the legalization of recreational pot will allow some California residents to legally grow marijuana indoors, 43 cities or counties in the Bay Area have outlawed growing any recreational pot plants in backyards.
Although the majority of Californians voted to legalize the recreational selling and use of pot, some California cities have banned commercial pot activities and the personal cultivation of recreational pot. For example, Bakersfield and Anaheim's city councils have banned commercial pot.
The enforcement of this law is clearly on a city-by-city – or even neighborhood-by-neighborhood – basis, but just like there are laws against drinking in public, there are laws against smoking pot in public. Some businesses are already trying to get around this law, and many folks have flouted it even prior to the legalization of recreational marijuana.
California, Trump administration could butt heads on legal pot
In February 2017, the Trump Administration signaled that California and the U.S. Justice Department could clash over the state's legalization of recreational marijuana. Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that there would be greater enforcement of federal marijuana laws by the Justice Department, helmed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions (shown here).
California state judges can't invest in legal pot businesses
California's Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions issued an opinion in April saying that the state's judges "holding stakes in a business that is involved in the sale or manufacturing of pot would constitute a violation of the law." The committee's reasoning was that investing in an illegal business would be federally illegal and would run up against the state's ethics laws.
California's cannabis businesses have a banking problem
Because pot is still illegal under federal law, many banks have to file a ton of paperwork if they want to do business with a cannabis shop, and California's Proposition 64, which legalized recreational pot use and sales in the state, did little to address that.
In June, the California State Senate passed a law that included a provision for the legal sale of marijuana at county fairs. But the CEOs of some county fairs -- like the ones in Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Madera -- all had negative reactions to news of the provision.
Adult-use vs. medical-use is a need to know for pot businesses
Marijuana businesses will be allowed to apply for two different licenses when recreational marijuana becomes legal. One is an adult-use license that is required to sell recreational marijuana to those who are over 21. The other is a medical license for businesses that want to only sell medical marijuana, which is legal for those over 18 to purchase.
Seafood (and other interesting things) that can't be served with pot
There will likely be a level of frenzy that comes with the legalization of recreational marijuana. But the pot pandemonium won't reach certain products that were banned by the state from being manufactured with marijuana. This list include seafood, alcoholic beverages, dairy products (except butter) and "any cannabis product in the shape of a human being, either realistic or caricature, animal, insect, or fruit."
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A bill requiring California prosecutors to erase or reduce tens of thousands of marijuana criminal convictions was approved by the state Legislature on Wednesday and now awaits Gov. Jerry Brown's signature.
When voters passed Proposition 64 in 2016 to allow adult use of marijuana, they also eliminated several pot-related crimes. The proposition also applied retroactively to pot convictions, but provided no mechanism or guidance on how those eligible could erase their convictions or have felonies reduced to misdemeanors.
The Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would make that happen.
The bill orders the state Department of Justice to identify eligible cases between 1975 and 2016 and send the results to the appropriate prosecutor.
The state DOJ estimates that almost 220,000 cases are eligible for erasure or reduction. The DOJ has until July 1, 2019, to compile the list of eligible cases and forward it to the appropriate district attorney's office.
Prosecutors then have until Jul 1, 2020, to decide which cases on the DOJ list they want to challenge.
Since passage of Proposition 64, most California district attorneys have said they didn't have the resources to review their records to identify eligible cases.
San Francisco County District Attorney George Gascon is one of a few prosecutors who did that review and found 3,000 misdemeanor convictions eligible for erasure dating to 1975 is still review nearly 5,000 more felony cases for possible resentencing.
The bill was introduced by Democratic Assemblyman Rob Bonta, who represents parts of Oakland, California, and passed the lower house earlier this year.
It passed the Senate 22-8 with bipartisan support on Wednesday.
Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco, who supported passage, said many with marijuana convictions don't even know they are eligible.
Wiener said the bill "creates a simpler pathway for Californians to turn the page."
Republican State Sen. Joel Anderson, who represents a rural district east of San Diego, said the bill will enable some eligible people regain their gun rights by reducing felonies to misdemeanors. "This bill will take those people off the prohibited list, save us time and money," Anderson said.