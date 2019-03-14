Butterball recalls ground turkey after 4 salmonella cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Butterball LLC is voluntarily recalling more than 78,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products nationwide as Wisconsin health officials investigate four salmonella cases in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Thursday that the four patients have the same strain of salmonella and are linked to the Butterball ground turkey products being recalled.

Health officials say a Minnesota resident who reported eating ground turkey also has the same strain of salmonella as the Wisconsin cases but the brand of the product consumed is unknown.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection and local health departments are aiding in the investigation by state health officials.

The products being recalled have establishment number "EST. P-7345" in the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped to retail locations nationally.