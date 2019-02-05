Brazil institute: Potential health crisis in dam breach

Fernando Nunes watches a helicopter carry a body away from the mud after a Vale dam collapse in Brumadinho, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, while his brother Peterson, a Vale employee, remains missing. Two days after this photo was taken, his brother's body was found, recovered and identified by their mother. less Fernando Nunes watches a helicopter carry a body away from the mud after a Vale dam collapse in Brumadinho, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, while his brother Peterson, a Vale employee, remains missing. Two ... more Photo: Leo Correa, AP Photo: Leo Correa, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Brazil institute: Potential health crisis in dam breach 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A top research institute in Brazil is warning of a potential health crisis following the collapse of a dam containing large amounts of mining waste.

At least 134 people were killed in the Jan. 25 accident in the southeastern city of Brumadinho.

Health experts at Fiocruz on Tuesday detailed a wide range of diseases and health conditions that similar disasters have led to in local communities.

These include the spread of dengue, yellow fever and diarrhea in the short term. In the long-term, experts said studies point to higher incidents of hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular complications.

Experts based their assessments largely on the aftermath of a similar disaster in 2015. The Mariana dam collapse, in the same state of Minas Gerais, is considered Brazil's worst environmental disaster.