Yuma teen accused of making shooting threat against school

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Yuma say a student has been arrested for allegedly making a threat against his high school.

They say the 15-year-old boy has been booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of terrorism.

The name of the teenager wasn't released because he's a juvenile.

Police say they received a call about noon Monday about a shooting threat at Cibola High School.

A school resource officer detained the teen who allegedly made the threat and transported him to the Yuma Police Department.

Police say the juvenile was interviewed by detectives, and the information about the shooting threat was corroborated, resulting in the teen's arrest.