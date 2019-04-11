Young women get chance to learn about engineering careers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Students and faculty from four North Carolina counties are participating in the annual "Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day" being held in Raleigh.

State officials said in a news release that the event starts Thursday morning at the state Division of Emergency Management building. It's being hosted by the state Transportation Department and Women's Transportation Seminars.

Wake, Johnston, Rowan and Northampton counties will be represented at the event. It's designed to teach high school students with an interest in engineering, math, technology and science about a career in a typically male-dominated field.

Among the activities is the opportunity to meet several female engineers.