Yearbook adviser sues in dispute over pro-Trump photos

WALL, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey high school yearbook adviser who was suspended after photos of two students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on their clothing is now suing the district.

Teacher Susan Parsons says school officials requested the changes in 2017 but then set her up to "take the blame." She says the district created a hostile work environment that led to harassment and death threats against her and violated her rights by barring her from speaking to the media.

School officials have said one photo was altered even though the shirt the student was wearing didn't violate the school's dress code. The other photo was resized to match others and apparently wasn't altered for the purpose of removing Trump's name.

An email seeking comment was sent to Superintendent Cheryl Dyer on Tuesday.