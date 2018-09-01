Yale health school to hold events in response to overdoses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The Yale School of Public Health is hosting a pair of events in response to the drug overdoses that affected dozens of people last month in a city park just outside the Ivy League university's gates.

More than 100 people across the city of New Haven fell ill from overdoses on synthetic marijuana over the span of a couple days in mid-August.

One discussion Wednesday at the school of health involves city and community leaders on the topic of the public health response to drug overdoses.

The school is also hosting an event later in the day to teach people how to correctly administer naloxone, a medication designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.