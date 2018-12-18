Writer seeks records of probe into Pentagon Papers leak

BOSTON (AP) — A Harvard University professor and writer for The New Yorker is asking a court to order the release of documents related to two grand juries that sat in Boston nearly 50 years ago to investigate the leak of the Pentagon Papers.

Jill Lepore says in documents filed in federal court Monday that the long-secret records will shed light on the probe into the publication of the top-secret study of the U.S.' involvement in Vietnam.

Lepore says much about the Boston grand juries convened in 1971 remains a mystery.

Among those supporting Lepore's effort include Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers to The New York Times, Washington Post and other newspapers.

Ellsberg says in a declaration filed in court that the records could reveal "the government's strategy for investigation of journalists."