Wright State asks state to end ongoing faculty strike

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Wright State University claims an ongoing faculty strike isn't authorized and wants an Ohio labor board to end the walkout.

University officials have asked the State Employment Relations Board to stop the strike claiming the union's workload complaints can't be included in collective bargaining. The Dayton Daily News reports Wright State officials say a ruling in the university's favor would require the union to immediately end the strike.

The strike began Tuesday. University administrators say the union "intentionally sabotaged" plans to keep classes going through the dispute.

An American Association of University Professors official says the union believes the administration's latest complaint is unlikely to have "any credibility."

The school says nearly half the school's instructors have crossed picket lines and are teaching classes.

