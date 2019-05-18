Worker falls down elevator shaft at Montana State University

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A worker is recovering after falling about 30 feet (9.1 meters) down an elevator shaft at an administrative building on the campus of Montana State University.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the man, whose name and condition have not been released, fell down the shaft at Montana Hall on Friday morning. He was able to walk after the accident and was taken to a nearby hospital.

MSU spokesman Michael Becker says the university's risk management team is looking into what happened. He did not know if the worker was using a harness or other safety gear.

Crews have been working for months to install upgraded bathrooms and the first elevator in the historic, 121-year-old building.

