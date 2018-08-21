Woman reports rape by force on Stanford University campus

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — A woman has told police she was raped on the campus of Stanford University in Northern California.

The university's police department on posted what it called a community crime alert on its website Tuesday.

Police say the victim said she was raped by force Sunday night or Monday morning. Campus police declined to release the location of the incident other than to say it occurred on the main campus. Police also declined to say whether the woman was a student or affiliated with the school, which is on summer break.

No other information was immediately released.