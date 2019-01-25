Woman accused of killing Radford University student

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia college student is accused of stabbing a fellow student to death.

News outlets report 21-year-old Radford University student Luisa Ines Tudela Harris Cutting was arrested and charged Thursday with second-degree murder. She's set to appear in court Friday.

A search warrant says officers responded that morning to an apartment near the school and were met by a woman covered in blood. The warrant says the woman told officers to arrest her and admitted to the slaying.

Authorities didn't immediately release the slain woman's identity. The school has said she was a student.

University spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs says Cutting is now on interim suspension at the school. She couldn't say if the suspension pre-dated the slaying. It's unclear if Cutting has a lawyer who can comment on her behalf.