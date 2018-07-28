Wisconsin students discuss diversity at leadership camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A group of teenagers and volunteers decided they wanted to dedicate a week of their lives to diversity and leadership this summer through a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay program.

Nearly two dozen high school students and volunteers came from across the state for the inaugural Diversity Leadership Institute, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

The institute's website says the program aims to provide students with practical skills, tools and strategies for addressing complex or challenging issues such as diversity, power, privilege and leadership.

Eddie Moore Jr. is the founder of the Privilege Institute and helped start the camp. He said the dialogue about identity is rapidly changing and he hopes students can talk about it in a respectful and confident way.

"When it comes to issues of diversity and leadership, which are some of the most critical skill sets that our kids need for the 21st century, there's no summer learning. So that's one of the real catalysts of this conference," said Moore.

The week-long camp doesn't allow cell phones, so students are forced to build relationships, have conversations and interact without having technology interfere, he said.

Isabella Dippel is going to be a high school sophomore in Door County. She said teenagers are often dismissed for being too absorbed in technology, but she wants to show that they're engaged in the world and can make a difference.

"This week it was really refreshing for me because we got to talk about real issues without skirting around it or without it being a battle," Dippel said. "We had a great talk about the LGBTQ community, we talked about mental health issues, feminism, racism."

___

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org